Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop Style

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

First Date with a Stingy Man, How Bad Can It Be? Catch Episode 5 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the All-Star Cast of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Nollywood Scoop

Alex Ekubo Surprises Mum with a New Car And Her Reaction is Priceless

Nollywood Scoop

Kunle Afolayan Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Beverly Osu Is Such A Stunner 😍

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Georgina Onuoha is Still so Chic at 40

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" Coming to Cinemas This November

Features Nollywood

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 7 of Yemisi Wada’s “Witches” is All About Oma

Nollywood

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on “TSMW” Series as she Covers Today’s Woman September Special Issue

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, director and producer Lala Akindoju, who plays Adesuwa in “The Smart Money Woman” series, is the star girl on the cover of Today’s Woman Magazine’s September Special 2020 Issue.

The “TSMW” series was birthed by TW Magazines 10th Anniversary cover girl, Arese Ugwu. The thirteen-part series brings to life the characters from Arese’s book “The Smart Money Woman“.

The series tells the tale of five Nigerian 20-somethings living and working in Lagos. One of them is Adesuwa, a character played by the cover girl for this Special September Issue – Lala Akindoju.
In this Issue, Lala shares details on mechanics of being Lala – playing both the role of an actress & Producer on the “TSMW” project, bringing to life the character ‘Adesuwa’, and being ready for more.

Here are some excerpts:

TW: Actors relate to their character in one way or the other. What parts of this character draws you to her?

LA: Adesuwa is a character with many sides but I was most drawn to the commitment to her friends. I loved how she invested in her relationship with her girlfriends, which is something I relate to a lot.

TW: Did you have to do any intensive research to play Adesuwa in the series?

LA: I really didn’t have to do a lot research because besides reading the book, the writer Arese, was available to
give all the necessary information and contexts to the character. Also, there are so many women like Adesuwa around us.
A friend, a sister, or a neighbour; that was all the research I needed.

TW: On this project, you were both in front of and behind the camera as the Producer. How did you balance both roles
and did that change your perspective of the Adesuwa character?

LA: Honestly, It was very tough wearing both hats as we had a very tough shoot period. On days I knew I would be in front of the camera, I would have rehearsed extra hard at home before the shoot day. This included being off book with my lines for the day and making my acting choices ahead. It was still tough but I had bonded with Adesuwa quite well, so she was in my subconscious.

Photo Credits
Photography: @EmmanuelOyeleke
Makeup: @ProsPottedMakeover
Hair: @HairbyBeesRoots
Hair Styling:@VaVaVoom
Floral Dress: @MoofaDesigns
Yellow Gold Playsuit: @MoofaDesigns
Floral Suit: @wildkulture
Pink Tulle Dress: @3and4fashion VIA @experiencezazaii

Read more at www.twmagazine.net

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php