Get Ready, Olamide is Giving Us More Music with “Carpe Diem” Album

Fans of Olamide have a reason to rejoice as his next body of work is just a few days away from release.

The YBNL head honcho has released the full track list of his highly anticipated album, “Carpe Diem“. He recently dropped the Afro-Rap-Pop track titled “Eru“ produced by P.Prime off this upcoming project.

The 12-track album features 6 diverse artists, including Peruzzi, Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, and Phyno. Producers include P. Prime, Pheels, ID Cabasa, Young John, and V. Stix.

Photo Credit: olamide