Laila Johnson-Salami just got the ultimate present today. She’s a whole fiancée now!

In an Instagram post, Laila revealed that she and boyfriend Abasam Onyia are now engaged. The couple recently went on a vacation to the Maldives. Little did she know, the romantic vacation was going to yield a proposal. He pulled off a grand gesture and asked Laila for her hand in marriage.

“Of course I’ll marry you,” she captioned the photos.