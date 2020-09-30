The Photos from Inside Mimi Onalaja’s 30th Birthday Party That’ll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Connect with us

Nothing like a birthday party with your favorite people.

Mimi Onalaja obviously had the time of her life as she turned 30 last weekend.
The TV presenter and actress shared photos from her 30th birthday party and it was pure vibes.

Mimi had her friends and family in attendance including Ini Dima-Okojie, Arese Ugwu, Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Abimbola Craig, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Denola Grey, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, and many more. 

Spot some of your favorite celebrities.

