A Perfect Match! Enjoy Ifeoluwa & Abiodun’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Published

9 hours ago

 on

When you find that special person, falling in love with them becomes so easy. Today, we are seizing the opportunity to celebrate these lovebirds, Ifeoluwa and Abiodun.

The moment Abiodun met Ifeoluwa, he was certain about where he wanted the relationship to lead. For Ifeoluwa, she thought it was all a tactic to avoid the “talking stage”. Now, these lovers have built a beautiful relationship for themselves and are set for the altar. Their pre-wedding photos really have us excited today and they are no doubt in love. We know their photos definitely  add smiles to your day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below;


How we met

By the bride, Ifeoluwa

When Biodun and I just started talking, he told me that he already had a destination for where ‘this’ would end up but he’s willing to go through the process that leads up to that destination and be patient with me, for as long as I would take. I thought he was jumping the gun and was just an unnecessarily ‘proud’ person who wanted to skip the ‘talking stage’. So, I decided I was going to pay no attention but oh boy! He made it so easy to fall in love with him.

Everything leading up to this moment in our lives has been divinely orchestrated by God and I would never have asked for a better partner because there’s no one else I’ll rather do forever with. There is nothing more attractive than a love that exhibits patience and kindness which grows from a place of conviction and certainty. That is what Biodun has shown me. PS: The first song Biodun played for me was ‘Start of Something Good’ by Daughtry and I love it so much. 💖

Credits

Photography@bayofarayolaphotography
Makeup@kelzshadowstudio

