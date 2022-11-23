Connect with us

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Events Inspired News Promotions

The '900 Smiles for the Children of Orile' Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here's How You Can Support

Inspired News Promotions

TECNO Rewards Winners for Creativity in the Camon Film Challenge

Events Inspired Promotions

Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Events Inspired News Promotions

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

Career Inspired

Rise is in Search of Brilliant 15 - 17 Year Olds to Support for Life | Apply Now

Inspired

Green Bottles & Blue Denim - An Artivist’s Guide to Saving the Planet

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Inspired Scoop

Meet the African Writers & Artists Selected for AU20 Residency Programme

Events Inspired News Promotions

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking the SKY Girls Pledge

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 422

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

@angelaeguavoen
Dress @aladukeh

Dress @xtrabrideslagos

@nimmie_
Dress @zaynabsaphirng
Makeup @revysbeauty

Photography @frankiswedding

@tolanibaj @missdemz1

@ayotelemi_
Dress @ile_fara

#AsoEbiBella

Dress @adopolra_creations

@ozinna
Dress @tabsatelier

@queenbosa_bosa
Outfit @mauchio_kutz

Outfit @khavia_woman
Bella @stephanie_cole

Makeup @orhue__beauty
Dress @mbndesigns_

Dress @mirah.ng
Makeup @layefabeauty

Dress @stitchesbylaura

@chiomagoodhair
Dress @matopeda_atelier

@iniedo

Dress @adopolra_creations

@kingronke

Dress @mirah.ng

 

Kids!

@phaj_overalls

Related Topics:

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

Are You A Nigerian if You Haven’t Used Any of These Slangs This Year?

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?
css.php