Meet the Newest Addition to Davido’s DMW Family – Deinde

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The DMW Record Label has welcomed a new artist, Deinde to the family.

The label boss Davido announced their latest addition to the gang on social media saying:

Everyone join me in welcoming my new artiste to the DMW family ! @deindeofficial ! A real gem with the mic and pen. Trust me when I say watch out for what’s to come ! Time for you to soar bro ! Everyone go over to his page show him some love for me! #DMW shit! 💣 😈 #Stay tuned!!

Congratulations to Deinde, we can’t wait to hear all that he has for us.

Photo credit: @davidoofficial

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

