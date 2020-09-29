Meet the Newest Addition to Davido’s DMW Family – Deinde

The DMW Record Label has welcomed a new artist, Deinde to the family.

The label boss Davido announced their latest addition to the gang on social media saying:

Everyone join me in welcoming my new artiste to the DMW family ! @deindeofficial ! A real gem with the mic and pen. Trust me when I say watch out for what’s to come ! Time for you to soar bro ! Everyone go over to his page show him some love for me! #DMW shit! 💣 😈 #Stay tuned!!

Congratulations to Deinde, we can’t wait to hear all that he has for us.

Photo credit: @davidoofficial