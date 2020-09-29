What You Should Know About Erica’s Time in the #BBNaija House, Laycon & Relationship with Kiddwaya

Do you want to know how she felt about her disqualification? What she’s been up to? Her friendship/relationship with Kiddwaya? Her time in the Big Brother Naija’s house, then you need to watch BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica‘s diary.

She wrote:

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on.

Since I got out of the house, there have been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead.

This covers everything you need to know.

To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me.

The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime.

I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans.

Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.