Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

What You Should Know About Erica's Time in the #BBNaija House, Laycon & Relationship with Kiddwaya

BN TV Movies & TV

Neo Reflects on his Tempestuous Relationship with Vee & Moment with Kaisha in #BBNaija New Interview

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Laycon & Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's #BBNaija Conversation Right Here!

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Vee talks Relationship with Neo, Friendship with Tolani Baj & Lilo in New Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV Comedy

You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Bovi's Comedy Series “Banana Republic”

BN TV

Craving Some Homemade Pastries? Try out The Kitchen Muse's Nigerian Chicken Pie Recipe

BN TV Sweet Spot

You'll Love This Beautiful Video of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Praising her Daughter

BN TV Movies & TV

David & Amaka's Relationship goes from Bad to Worse on Episode 8 of "Fancy Teens"

BN TV

Vandora has an Interesting Gist to Share with You on New Vlog

BN TV

Ronke Raji Is Back — Here’s an Update on What She’s Been Up To

BN TV

What You Should Know About Erica’s Time in the #BBNaija House, Laycon & Relationship with Kiddwaya

BN TV

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Do you want to know how she felt about her disqualification? What she’s been up to? Her friendship/relationship with Kiddwaya? Her time in the Big Brother Naija’s house, then you need to watch BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica‘s diary.

She wrote:

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on.

Since I got out of the house, there have been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead.
This covers everything you need to know.

To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me.
The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime.
I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans.

Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on. Since I got out of the house, there have been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead. This covers everything you need to know. To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me. The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime. I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans. Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.

A post shared by Erica Ngozi Nlewedim (@ericanlewedim) on

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language
Advertisement
css.php