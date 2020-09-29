“Watch the queen conquer” – Mercy Eke is so ready for 27!

It’s Mercy Eke‘s birthday and the “queen of highlights” is giving us all the highlights we need to start the day.

The reality star and winner of 2019 BBNaija looks absolutely regal in some photos and flirty in others.

She shared the photos on Instagram saying:

She remembered who she was and the game changed.”👸

Watch the queen conquer👑

Welcome to 27🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Nothing is too much today🥳🥳🥳🥳dress designer : @msvesy

Crown @_crownitbackuppage

Styling: @mz_florashaw @styled_by_mel_

Hair: @Touchofibee

Photo:@felixcrown

Mua: @maq_jose

Photo credit: @official_mercyeke