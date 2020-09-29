New Music: Benstix feat. Aloma DMW – Gradually

Afrobeats music star Benstix collaborates with Aloma Music Worldwide head honcho Aloma DMW to serve up his highly anticipate single titled “Gradually“.

According to Benstix whose album “Craft Man” is in the pipeline, the song talks about a beautiful lady who only wants to tease and play games on a guy who wants more, hence the lyrics “she de kill me gradually”.

Aloma also added his vibe and Yoruba flow to create the lyrics and vibe that’ll get anyone dancing.

Listen to “Gradually” below: