Connect with us

Music

New Music: Benstix feat. Aloma DMW - Gradually

Music Scoop

Meet the Newest Addition to Davido's DMW Family - Deinde

Music Scoop

Fireboy DML's "Scatter", Rema's "Beamer" & Ms Banks make FIFA 21 Soundtrack

Music Scoop

These Tweets by Rema have Fans going Wild & Asking What's Happening?

Music

New EP: Gasti - Sorry I'm Late

Music Scoop

DJ Neptune is the Cover Star for Media Room Hub’s September Issue

Music

New Music: WANI - All My Ladies

Music

New Music: Majeeed feat. Seyi Shay - Rocky Lo

Music

Misterkay's EP "House Of Eclipse" is Totally Worth Listening To

Music

New Video: Dotman - Duro

Music

New Music: Benstix feat. Aloma DMW – Gradually

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats music star Benstix collaborates with Aloma Music Worldwide head honcho Aloma DMW to serve up his highly anticipate single titled “Gradually“.

According to Benstix whose album “Craft Man” is in the pipeline, the song talks about a beautiful lady who only wants to tease and play games on a guy who wants more, hence the lyrics “she de kill me gradually”.

Aloma also added his vibe and Yoruba flow to create the lyrics and vibe that’ll get anyone dancing.

Listen to “Gradually” below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia
Advertisement
css.php