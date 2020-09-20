Connect with us

Weddings

It Started in the Choir Group Chat! Uzo & Bunmi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Promotions Weddings

It’s the Season of Celebration and Ben Waltz is the Master of Ceremonies You Need for a Fun-Filled and Exciting Party

Weddings

You Should Check Out These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

’Wait! Is this my proposal?' Tomi & Ifeanyi ’s Super Sweet #BNBling

Weddings

I've Found my Happy Place! Funmi & Happy's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

Weddings

Yes to Our Forever Love! Marie & Calvin's Wedding in Washington

Weddings

She Got What She Wanted! Afoma & Chidi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You are My Soulmate! See Kamila & AbdulMajeed's Wedding Video

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 352

Weddings

It Started in the Choir Group Chat! Uzo & Bunmi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

 

Uzo and her prince charming, Bunmi met on their singles fellowship choir group called “just choir”. Uzo noticed this very active participant and one day she decided to volunteer for one of his model call-outs (by the way, this is when we tell you to be active on your group chats, you never know what can happen). That pretty much set the stage for this beautiful love story – #MeettheGingers2020!

 

How We Met
By the groom, Uzo

We met on Daystar singles fellowship choir group called ‘Just choir’.  At the time, Bunmi was still in America for his master’s degree and I had just joined the choir in 2018. We all used to chat on the group, I noticed him because he was super active on the chats and for some reason he thought I was a guy 🤷‍♀️.

When he came back sometime in September 2018, he posted on the group that he needed a female model for a photo session he was having (then he used to give free photo sessions 😂) and I indicated interest but he chose someone else. I was mildly upset but the next week he requested another model and I indicated interest again, it was then he asked me if I was a lady and I’m like, duh, yes I am. We decided to meet up for the photo session at city hall after that we went to Bogo Biri for dinner and we started having ‘private chats’ that didn’t include the just ‘choir group’ anymore 😂.. We didn’t start dating until later in the year and the rest is a beautiful history!

 

Credits

Bride-to-be:@dparfumgirl @keshijennifer
Groom-to-be: @bop_portraits @bunmiginger
Planner: @blisseventsng
Makeup: @priceless_signatures
Photography@weezy_scott
Videography@thegalleryng
Dress: @livnoireklothing

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Niyi Ademoroti: The Day We Almost Died

Olawunmi Adegoke: Here’s How to Have the Right Perception of Yourself

Damilola O: Why Living Alone is the Best Decision You Will Ever Make

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

Advertisement
css.php