I’m Deeply in Love with You! Matinat & Habib’s Beautiful Nikkai in Lagos

We have a beautiful Nikkai ceremony for you today!

Matinat and her groom, Habib’s big day was certainly all that they had imagined it to be.  The #TheHMWedding20 Nikkai ceremony was definitely a sight to behold. The couple tied the knot in an open field that was completely changed to give the ambience that was needed for the ay.  The entire ceremony was brilliantly executed by the planner, LH Events and fully decorated by Ornate by Etal.

The bride, Matinat rocked 3 unconventional looks that we know that you will totally love. She started with her vintage-inspired bridal robe to her beautiful jumpsuit and then a hand-pleated tulle dress for the reception(you can check out her 4 looks for both Nikkai and civil ceremonies here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com).

BellaNaija Weddings wishes a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.

 

 

 

 

 

Reception


 

 

 

 

Credits

Bride @kitikeola
Planner: @lh_events
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hairstyling: @patricksbeautyzone
Outfits: @imadeduso_bridal
Accessories: @elsiejoybridal
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Turban: @turbantempest
Hijab :@hijabtytude
Photography: @keziie@felixcrown@shawnostudios
Decor@ornatebyetal

