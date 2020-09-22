I’m Deeply in Love with You! Matinat & Habib’s Beautiful Nikkai in Lagos

We have a beautiful Nikkai ceremony for you today!

Matinat and her groom, Habib’s big day was certainly all that they had imagined it to be. The #TheHMWedding20 Nikkai ceremony was definitely a sight to behold. The couple tied the knot in an open field that was completely changed to give the ambience that was needed for the ay. The entire ceremony was brilliantly executed by the planner, LH Events and fully decorated by Ornate by Etal.

The bride, Matinat rocked 3 unconventional looks that we know that you will totally love. She started with her vintage-inspired bridal robe to her beautiful jumpsuit and then a hand-pleated tulle dress for the reception(you can check out her 4 looks for both Nikkai and civil ceremonies here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com).

BellaNaija Weddings wishes a lifetime of love, peace and happiness.

Reception





Credits

Bride @kitikeola

Planner: @lh_events

Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager

Makeup: @flawlessfacesbyjane

Hairstyling: @patricksbeautyzone

Outfits: @imadeduso_bridal

Accessories: @elsiejoybridal

Bouquet: @adelasflowers

Turban: @turbantempest

Hijab :@hijabtytude

Photography: @keziie | @felixcrown | @shawnostudios

Decor: @ornatebyetal