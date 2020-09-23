AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 354

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Dress: @erewor_by_priye
Gele/ photo : @powergele Makeup: @radmakeover
Bella: @laular_1 Makeup: @yetqueen_ Photography: @photosbyabis Dress: @laularscouture
MUA @omaa_beauty
Hairstylist @liisignature
Outfit @didissignature_ltd
Photography: @ovia_reflex Hairstyling: @ceezysstyling Dress: @ppoizn Makeup: @reines_palacebfh
Jumpsuit: @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Makeup @y_glam Hair @dharmsung Belt @temscoutureonline
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Shoes: @zubairfootwears
Photos: @theoladayo
Bella: @braxietoby @bxfrox Make up @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry
Fabulous guest @itzkishar
#AsoEbiBella @dr_queenchris
@ray__amir
@felixxasuquo
Outfit: @fai_world
Groom: @senderos.yahaya Bride: @rukaiyah_a
Photography: @georgeokoroweddings Makeup: @shinelxmakeover Henna: @amaryadotcom
Photography @hbpixels
Makeup @revysbeauty
@empressnjamah and her brother @johnnjamah.film
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers Hairstylist @ify_hairstudio Earrings @beadsbyoludee Dresses @rhymatclothiers
#AsoEbiBella @__phylis @ekuagmb19 Fabric: @gtp_fashion Designer: @eugenedwise Shot and Retouch: @chocolate_shot_it
Model @saadatu_jere Makeup @racybelle_makeover Photographer @greenvine._ Dress by @ama___clothings
@kikagoodhair in @theebijou
#AsoEbiBella @_realstacy_ Dress:@ohemaa_clothing18_afric
Ankara Chic ms_shamah Hair @empress_lexygoodhair
Mua @laviemakeup
#AsoEbiBella @_stitchesbyaisy_
Dress: @spaziolabel Picture : @the.look.man
#AsoEbiBella @vicky_vee_jonas Outfit: @ofuure Photography: @vukkaa.media
#AsoEbiBella @rii.rie_ Dress: @clothings_by_toyin
Outfit: @accostcollection Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Photographer:@illuszionzphotostudio
@lettie_glam_gh Makeup @faceoptions Photography @kokuvi_ Hair @shee_touch_ventures
Kids!
Muse @zenadenibuyan
Outfit @rayandroy
Styled @medlinboss
Photography @mofebamuyiwa
Mum @bammybestowed
Dad @iamteddya
#AsoEbiBella @kawa_kalu and her beautiful family
Photography: @mimsphotographyy
Mummy @laular_1 and her cuties
Photography: @peppertinn Outfit @julie_perp Makeup @glam_by_mhaame
Makeup by @mz_weezzy
Outfits @satine_couture
Son’s Outfit @loucheclothiers
