AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 354

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 354

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress: @erewor_by_priye
Gele/ photo : @powergele Makeup: @radmakeover

Bella: @laular_1 Makeup: @yetqueen_ Photography: @photosbyabis Dress: @laularscouture

MUA @omaa_beauty
Hairstylist @liisignature
Outfit @didissignature_ltd

Photography: @ovia_reflex Hairstyling: @ceezysstyling Dress: @ppoizn Makeup: @reines_palacebfh

Jumpsuit: @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Makeup @y_glam Hair @dharmsung Belt @temscoutureonline

Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Shoes: @zubairfootwears
Photos: @theoladayo

Bella: @braxietoby @bxfrox Make up @alrosalhairtomakeupartistry

#[email protected] Styling @tiannahsplacempire
Photography @segun_wealth

Fabulous guest @itzkishar

#AsoEbiBella @dr_queenchris

@ray__amir

@felixxasuquo
Outfit: @fai_world

Groom: @senderos.yahaya Bride: @rukaiyah_a
Photography: @georgeokoroweddings Makeup: @shinelxmakeover Henna: @amaryadotcom

Photography @hbpixels
Makeup @revysbeauty

@empressnjamah and her brother @johnnjamah.film

Makeup @oteniaramakeovers Hairstylist @ify_hairstudio Earrings @beadsbyoludee Dresses @rhymatclothiers

#AsoEbiBella @__phylis @ekuagmb19 Fabric: @gtp_fashion Designer: @eugenedwise Shot and Retouch: @chocolate_shot_it

Model @saadatu_jere Makeup @racybelle_makeover Photographer @greenvine._ Dress by @ama___clothings

 

@kikagoodhair in @theebijou

#AsoEbiBella @_realstacy_ Dress:@ohemaa_clothing18_afric

Ankara Chic ms_shamah Hair @empress_lexygoodhair
Mua @laviemakeup

#AsoEbiBella @_stitchesbyaisy_

Dress: @spaziolabel Picture : @the.look.man

#AsoEbiBella @vicky_vee_jonas Outfit: @ofuure Photography: @vukkaa.media

#AsoEbiBella @rii.rie_ Dress: @clothings_by_toyin

Outfit: @accostcollection Hairstylist: @thegabrielss
Photographer:@illuszionzphotostudio

@lettie_glam_gh Makeup @faceoptions Photography @kokuvi_ Hair @shee_touch_ventures

[email protected]_makeup_studio
Outfit @wofysnazwears

 

Kids!

Muse @zenadenibuyan
Outfit @rayandroy
Styled @medlinboss
Photography @mofebamuyiwa
Mum @bammybestowed
Dad @iamteddya

#AsoEbiBella @kawa_kalu and her beautiful family

Photography: @mimsphotographyy

Mummy @laular_1 and her cuties

Photography: @peppertinn Outfit @julie_perp Makeup @glam_by_mhaame

Makeup by @mz_weezzy
Outfits @satine_couture
Son’s Outfit @loucheclothiers

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

