It’s Here! Emmy Kasbit unveils Spring/Summer 2021 Campaign tagged “Unity Redefined”

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising fashion brand Emmy Kasbit has released the campaign visuals for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection which debuted last night at a private screening hosted by African Fashion Foundation in Accra.

@emmykasbit

Earlier this month, the brand was announced as one of two African brands selected as the winners of Italian Vogue’s  #ScoutingForAfrica initiative. The programme which is a side shoot of Vogue Talents aims at offering a more focused, concrete, and specific platform for African creatives.

Emmy Kasbit will proceed to showcase this SS21 collection tagged “Unity Redefined” during Milan Fashion Week.

According to the brand, this season, the designer embraces the spirit of unity and perseverance. Amidst the global humanitarian response plan against Covid-19, revisiting silhouettes from past seasons and collections in a tribute to reawaken the true essence of joy.

Watch the campaign video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle) on

Credits
Creative Direction – DML @Productionbydml
Photography – Niyi Oladele @surf_diary_
Videography – Niyi Oladele @surf_diary_
Makeup – Uche Enyokwa @Sutchaygallery
Female Model – Rebecca Fabunmi @Rebeccafabunmi_ @Fewmodels
Male Model – Ghafar Bello @Ghaffar.Bello @Ledmodelmgt
Collaborations
Footwear in collaboration with @martinsjohnsonofficial
Jewellery In Collaboration with @ScarLuxury

