Taaooma is Absolutely Breathtaking in these New Photos

You guys! Can we give Taaooma a crown already? She looks 🔥

We love to see these vibrant, colorful, spontaneous looks from one of our creative comedians Taaooma. She is absolutely gorgeous 😍😍

Taaooma shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:

King Already 👑 Creative Direction & Styling : @styledbyseun

Style Assistant: @nma_ubani

Makeup : @arabylaide

Photography : @felixcrown

Green Dress : @somobysomo

Pink Suit : @julyetpeters

Orange Two Piece : @anncranberry

Shoes : @fusion_trendz

Jewelry: @wowaccessorries

Photo credit: @taaooma