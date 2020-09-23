Taaooma is Absolutely Breathtaking in these New Photos

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You guys! Can we give Taaooma a crown already? She looks 🔥

We love to see these vibrant, colorful, spontaneous looks from one of our creative comedians Taaooma. She is absolutely gorgeous 😍😍

Taaooma shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:

King Already 👑

Creative Direction & Styling : @styledbyseun
Style Assistant: @nma_ubani
Makeup : @arabylaide
Photography : @felixcrown
Green Dress : @somobysomo
Pink Suit : @julyetpeters
Orange Two Piece : @anncranberry
Shoes : @fusion_trendz
Jewelry: @wowaccessorries

Photo credit: @taaooma

