From Instagram to Forever! Take in all The Beauty of The #LoveME21 Wedding

When we say nothing is sweeter than love, we mean it with all conviction! Melody and Egie are on the same page with us as they serve us so much sweetness with their beautiful wedding.

Melody and Egie who met on Instagram have now taken their love several notches higher. The lovebirds tied the knot in a vibrant traditional wedding with a perfect blend of the Edo and Akwa Ibom cultures. Then the #LoveME21 couple took their love to the altar as they said their “I do”. It was an absolutely beautiful affair.

Melody was an exquisite bride through and through in all her looks and Egie was fully representing the gentlemen in his suave outfits. From the vow exchange to the reception and after-party the fun was simply unmatched. The #LoveME21 wedding was absolutely amazing. You definitely want to take it all in.

Enjoy their wedding photos below.

Enjoy Melody and Egie’s traditional wedding photos below.

Time for the dowry payment.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @melody_edelduok

Groom: @its_egie

Photography @keziie

Videography: @mcefilms

Makeup @revysbeauty

Planner @atmosphericevents

White Wedding

Bride: @melody_edelduok

Groom: @its_egie

Photography: @keziie

Videography @mcefilms

Planner: @tessallureevents