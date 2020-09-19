It’s the Season of Celebration and Ben Waltz is the Master of Ceremonies You Need for a Fun-Filled and Exciting Party

Connect with us

Won’t you rather get a Master of Ceremonies (MC) that is exciting and adds love, joy, and energy to your event? You definitely need that MC that carries you along in every game and really engages the audience, that’s exactly what Ben Waltz does.

Ben Waltz is an amazing event host, he ensures that:

  • Nobody is left out in the games.
  • You get the best experience.
  • You are the priority
  • Your preferences and satisfaction come first.

For Bookings
Send a DM to @benwaltz
Call: 08137109799
WhatsApp: 08188711699

Bringing fun and class to your social and corporate events.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What’s your heart desire and expectations you want to see, we are always open and flexible . . Your event is priority to us to make sure you have an unforgettable and memorable experience that never leaves your heart . . And you know who does it better than the normal @benwaltz we make sure you are satisfied because you come first . . For bookings please dm us @benwaltz . . Call or WhatsApp number is 08188711699/08137109799 just a call and we will be there and we are available to travel 😃✌🏼👌 . . Bride – @chrissybaygusar Groom – @celestine_ok Photo guru – @weezy_scott Decor – @elvinaevents Catering services – @nuellas_kitchen Professional Visuals – @cheggonvisualz Impeccable Mc – @benwaltz . . Bringing fun and class to your social and corporate events . . #premiumclassmc #premium mc #classymc #bellanaijaweddingsng_ #nigerianweddingvideos #naijawedding #lovely #instamood #instagoodmyphoto #cute #me #awesome #party #partying #fun #bellanaijawedding #nigerianwedding #goodtime #good #funtime #happy #memories #smile #music #outfit #chilling #bestofdays #livelymc #intimatewedding

A post shared by PREMIUM MASTER OF CEREMONIES (@benwaltz) on



 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is what happens when you get the right man for the job, we exceed your expectations and creat a lasting memories of joy and happiness . . After the event I felt fulfilled that feeling is something money can’t buy, I am glad I was able by the strength of God to be of great value to you . . We are available for you, Don’t delay dm us @benwaltz or call us now and take your booking, call us/WhatsApp number on 08199711699 . . Bride – @chrissybaygusar Groom – @celestine_ok Catering services – @nuellas_kitchen Decor – @elvinaevents Photo guru – @weezy_scott Dj – @djhirit7 Impeccable MC – @benwaltz . . #satifiedclient #satisfiedcustomer . . Bringing fun and class to your social and corporate events . . #premiumclassmc #premiummc #classymc #bellanaijawedding #bellanaijaweddings #nigerianweddings #livelymc #intimatewedding #internationalmc #me #awesome #party #partying #fun #bellanaijawedding #nigerianwedding #goodtime #good #funtime #happy #memories #smile #music #outfit #chill #chilling #bestofdays #livelymc

A post shared by PREMIUM MASTER OF CEREMONIES (@benwaltz) on










 

View this post on Instagram

 

Your success is our success, out outmost desire is to see you have an amazing time. And that’s what’s we want to achieve . . We want to be a part of your success story . . A lively atmosphere . . Bringing FUN and CLASS to your social and corporate events . . @siimsevents @eventsbyamethyst @eventsbyoshos @roc_events @tori_eventsng @lh_events @amayzingevents @balleventsconcepts @zapphaire_events @eventsbychinny @marcusmith_events @eventsredefinedng @kristafieldevent #lovely #instamood #instagoodmyphoto #cute #me #awesome #party #partying #fun #instaparty #tagblender #goodtime #good #goods #funtime #happy #memories #smile #music #outfit #chill #chilling #kickit #kickinit #bestoftheday #crazy #feelgoodphoto #joy

A post shared by PREMIUM MASTER OF CEREMONIES (@benwaltz) on




