You Should Check Out These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

It’s the Season of Celebration and Ben Waltz is the Master of Ceremonies You Need for a Fun-Filled and Exciting Party

’Wait! Is this my proposal?' Tomi & Ifeanyi ’s Super Sweet #BNBling

I've Found my Happy Place! Funmi & Happy's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 353

Yes to Our Forever Love! Marie & Calvin's Wedding in Washington

She Got What She Wanted! Afoma & Chidi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

You are My Soulmate! See Kamila & AbdulMajeed's Wedding Video

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 352

Our Love is Beautiful! Diane & Rex's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

You Should Check Out These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

BellaNaija Weddings

4 hours ago

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Are you a lover of love and weddings? If you are, let’s take you on a ride through Africa’s Number 1 wedding website, www.bellanaijaweddings.com. It has been super fun and giddy this week. So if you missed out on any of the beautiful weddings, love stories and pre-wedding shoots now is a good time to catch up.

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Vivien & Banji’s Traditional Wedding in Isi-Uzo was EVERYTHING

Ready for Some Love & Beauty? Here’s Matinat & Habib’s Nikkai Ceremony

The #FoloUsInLove Pre-wedding Shoot is the Right Start for Today

The #TITONI2020 Love Story Started with a Card, Chocolates & Wine

A Solo Date Turned out to be the Beginning of the #PSForever Love Story

It’s Raining a Surprise Proposal Today! See Queen & Benjamin’s #BNBling

Experience The Beauty of This #BNHoneymoonSpot in Dubai

Enjoy an Island Honeymoon in this #BNHoneymoonSpot in Aruba

This Beauty Look is Perfect for Your #BellaNaijaBridesmaids

Matinat Nailed all 4 of her Unconventional Bridal Looks!

Blue + Glossy Lips are Definitely Worth Slaying for Your Trad Look

Igbo Brides-to-be, Choose Your Favourite Trad Look

We Bet You Thought This Was a Real Wedding! Find Out What it Is

Yet to Decide on Your Reception Look? This Shoot will Inspire You

You’ve Got to Love This Edgy Bridal Look

5 Tips to Help You Get a Must-Watch Wedding Video

Jasmine & Her #AsoEbiBella Girls Came All Hyped Up


The Detailing on Arkua’s Kente Dress is Everything

This Couple’s Video will Have You Smiling in a Sec

You’d Want to See this Beautiful Moment at Seyifunmi & Olajide’s Trad

