Connect with us

Music

Wizkid's "Made in Lagos" is Coming October 15 | But First, a New Single "No Stress"

Music

New Music: Skales feat. Tekno - Badman Love (Remix)

Music

New Video: LINDA1NNEKA - Loke Loke

Music

New EP: T-Classic - Alirat

Music Scoop

2Baba’s Hypertek Digital Inks Publishing Deal with Sony/ATV!

Music

Starring Linda Osifo, Mmzy drops Visuals for "Wildin"

Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy Nominated for AFRIMMA 2020 | See the Full List

Music

Huge Win for Simi as she Signs a New Deal with Apple's Platoon

Features Music

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage's Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Music

Swagga Don's Album "African Avatar" is a Whole Different Vibe

Music

Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” is Coming October 15 | But First, a New Single “No Stress”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The wait is almost over! Wizkid’s album will be here October 15. But first, we have an album cover.

Wizkid has also released a new music “No Stress” off his forthcoming album “Made In Lagos“.

“No Stress” follows up the Afrobeat star’s recent hit, also from the album, “Smile” featuring Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. 

Ahead of the album release, you can now pre-order Wizkid’s album which also features Damian Marley, Ella Mai, Tems, Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Terri, and Skepta.

Listen to “No Stress” below:

Pre-order “Made In Lagos” below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Anthonia Oviawe-Enigbokan: 5 Reasons Why Choosing the Right Career Path Should Be your Priority

We Actually Need to Do Something About the Adulterated Foods in Our Markets

Buife Nomeh: 4 Presentation Tips You Can Learn from this Viral Tweet

How #BellaNaijaWCW Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa of Farmz2U is Helping Farmers Grow Their Business

BN Prose: A Tale No One Tells by Dika Ofoma

Advertisement
css.php