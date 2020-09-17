Wizkid’s “Made in Lagos” is Coming October 15 | But First, a New Single “No Stress”

The wait is almost over! Wizkid’s album will be here October 15. But first, we have an album cover.

15th October 🦅❤️🔐 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 17, 2020

Wizkid has also released a new music “No Stress” off his forthcoming album “Made In Lagos“.

“No Stress” follows up the Afrobeat star’s recent hit, also from the album, “Smile” featuring Grammy-winning singer H.E.R.

Ahead of the album release, you can now pre-order Wizkid’s album which also features Damian Marley, Ella Mai, Tems, Burna Boy, Tay Iwar, Terri, and Skepta.

Listen to “No Stress” below:

Pre-order “Made In Lagos” below: