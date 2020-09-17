Connect with us

New Music: Skales feat. Tekno – Badman Love (Remix)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Three months after offering the first version, Skales has shared a remix of his love-tinged single “Badman Love”. The new spin features vocal contributions from Tekno.

Revealing how the remix came together, Skales said, “Someone sent me a video of Tekno singing Badman Love. Apparently, he’s a huge fan of the song (it is possible that Tek loves the song more than me). So I asked for a remix and he agreed.”

The newest version retains the allure of the former with melodic toppings and Tekno’s scintillating verse. This release will be followed by an official video to arrive in the coming week.

Listen to the track below:

