This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

Nigeria’s leading customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has opened a new vista in the career of a Nollywood filmmaker courtesy of its ongoing Mega Millions Promo. Mohammed Kudu Umaru, a civil servant with the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), will be able to achieve his lifelong ambition of being a documentary filmmaker. Mohammed could hardly contain his excitement as he claimed his N1million naira prize money at the 9mobile Experience Center in Wuse-2, Abuja.

The 9mobile Mega Millions promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily. Also, customers will also win smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Umaru’s journey to becoming a millionaire began in 2011 when he switched to the 9mobile owing to their reliable network. “I started using this line sometime in 2011; the line was formerly on another network which I switched to 9mobile because it was more reliable where I was. I am so happy today that I made that choice,” Umaru narrated. “I never thought that I was going to win. This is a big surprise and what I have to say to those who still doubt this Mega Millions Promo is that it is real, that’s all I have to say. This is a good initiative by 9mobile! I shoot documentaries around Nigeria as a hobby and I have been saving up to buy some camera equipment. I have been using my phone and some chips, but now I will use my winning to buy high-quality equipment to fulfill my ambition in the Nollywood industry,” he added.

Speaking at the presentation event in Abuja, 9mobile Regional Sales Manager, Yusuf Isa, noted that the Mega Millions Promo has empowered many Nigerians by providing the much-needed support in the recovery efforts against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.



He reminded customers that the Mega Millions Promo adopts a simple recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10,000 monthly over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand-prize,” Isa explained, adding that participants can increase their chances of winning with frequent recharges, while new customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime.











