This Filmmaker is One Step Closer to his Dreams as He wins 1 Million Naira in the Ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

A Whopping 700% Bonus for Subscribers in the New Glo Berekete Tariff Plan

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Speaks on Preserving Bio-diversity of the Planet at the United Nations Summit

Here's How the Revolution Now October 1st Protest Went Down

Colorful, Classy, Charming! That's what the newly unveiled itel S16 Series is about

'Enjoy Better Life' with itel as they unveil the S16 Series, itel TV & Smart Accessories

Register to attend Nigeria's First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged 'Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020' | October 10th

Richfield Nigeria's Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Mohammed Kudu Umaru, N1million winner at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Nigeria’s leading customer-focused telecommunication company, 9mobile, has opened a new vista in the career of a Nollywood filmmaker courtesy of its ongoing Mega Millions Promo. Mohammed Kudu Umaru, a civil servant with the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), will be able to achieve his lifelong ambition of being a documentary filmmaker. Mohammed could hardly contain his excitement as he claimed his N1million naira prize money at the 9mobile Experience Center in Wuse-2, Abuja.

The 9mobile Mega Millions promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily. Also, customers will also win smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at the grand finale.

Kate Agishi, 9mobile Experience Centre Manager, Ropp House Abuja; Mohammed Kudu Umaru, N1million winner and Yusuf Isah, 9mobile Regional Sales Manager Retail North at the ongoing 9mobile Mega Millions Promo prize presentation in Abuja

Umaru’s journey to becoming a millionaire began in 2011 when he switched to the 9mobile owing to their reliable network. “I started using this line sometime in 2011; the line was formerly on another network which I switched to 9mobile because it was more reliable where I was. I am so happy today that I made that choice,” Umaru narrated. “I never thought that I was going to win. This is a big surprise and what I have to say to those who still doubt this Mega Millions Promo is that it is real, that’s all I have to say. This is a good initiative by 9mobile! I shoot documentaries around Nigeria as a hobby and I have been saving up to buy some camera equipment. I have been using my phone and some chips, but now I will use my winning to buy high-quality equipment to fulfill my ambition in the Nollywood industry,” he added.

Speaking at the presentation event in Abuja, 9mobile Regional Sales Manager, Yusuf Isa, noted that the Mega Millions Promo has empowered many Nigerians by providing the much-needed support in the recovery efforts against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reminded customers that the Mega Millions Promo adopts a simple recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize. A cumulative recharge of N10,000 monthly over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand-prize,” Isa explained, adding that participants can increase their chances of winning with frequent recharges, while new customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime.




