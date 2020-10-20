Yvonne Jegede, Sharon Ooja, Charles Inojie comfort Ada Ameh as she Mourns the Sad Passing of Her Daughter

There has been an outpouring of love and condolences from celebrities and fans worldwide, following the sad passing of Ada Ameh‘s daughter, Aladi.

The Nollywood actress shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying her “darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today”.

Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏

My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔 Aladi Godgifts Ameh

@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na?

I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me.

As the actress and the rest of her family mourn the unexpected loss of Ladi, celebrities and fans across the world expressed their condolences for Ada and her family on social media.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends!