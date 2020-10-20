Peace Hyde is the Stunning Face on the Cover of WOTC Magazine’s October Issue

Ghanaian-British education activist, media entrepreneur and motivational speaker, Peace Hyde, the media girl boss who is the creator of the leading Forbes Africa flagship show “My Worst Day” and “Against All Odds with Peace Hyde“, features on Women of the City Magazine (WOTC) “Entertainment and Media” October cover issue, as she talks about the industry and growing up in London.

Peace Hyde has been proudly flying the flag for Ghana globally for some years now after being the first journalist to interview the continent’s billionaires in a show that reaches some 60 million viewers across sub-Saharan Africa as well as the first female to secure the position of Head of Digital media for the prestigious Forbes Africa brand. She was also one of the 200 shortlisted leaders out of 40,000 people across Africa to join the Obama Foundation Leaders Africa program.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On her growing up and journey into the media world:

I began my professional career as a Science teacher in London, UK before relocating to Africa about 6 years ago. At the time I had achieved a great deal as a Science teacher focusing on Chemistry, Physics and Biology and I was in search for a new challenge. I decided to take a trip to Ghana which was the first time I had ever visited the African continent and never looked back. When I arrived in Ghana, I decided to focus on my childhood love for media and the arts and began my media career in the Ghanaian media industry. The journey took off very quickly and I soon found myself hosting some of the biggest events in Ghana, hosting three talk shows and starring in MTV Shuga, before getting the opportunity to join Forbes Africa where I worked my way up from a contributor covering Ghanaian entrepreneurs to the West African correspondent and now Head of Digital Media and Partnerships.

On what sparked interest in the media industry, particularly in Africa:

I have always been passionate about contributing to the redefinition of the traditional narrative of Africa being projected to the rest of the world. Being born and growing up in the UK, we were inundated with visuals representing the continent via adverts from charity organizations depicting impoverished children on the continent and that image of grief and suffering in Africa is still present and extremely prominent in the Western media. I believe the only way to change that narrative is through the power of media and by African’s telling our own unique stories. After living and working on the continent I can tell you that those negative images of Africa are far from what makes the continent a beautiful and remarkable place. We have a cosmopolitan life, luxurious and beautiful locations as well as amazing people who are changing the status quo which we never see in the global spotlight. I believe once we harness the power of the media, the world will be forced to look at Africa with a different lens which will ultimately highlight the greatness and potential that exists of the continent.

On describing her role and day to day responsibilities at FORBES AFRICA:

I am the West Africa correspondent for Forbes Africa which means as a journalist I cover the stories from that region including the successful entrepreneurs, business news and human-interest stories that affect Africa. I am also the Head of Digital Media and Partnerships where I am responsible for working across the company’s digital platform on revenue and audience growth initiatives. I am also the creator and producer as well as the host of two leading flagship talk shows on the Forbes Africa TV platform, Forbes Africa’s My Worst Day with Peace Hyde, the only show that speaks to Africa’s billionaires about how they overcame their worst day in business and Forbes Woman Africa’s Against The Odds, which celebrates remarkable women who have defied the odds and made a huge impact within their respective industries. Both show formats air on the CNBC Africa channel on DSTV reaching over 60 million households in Sub Saharan Africa. I created the digital video arm of Forbes Africa and in addition to my role, I work with brands including blue chip clients to leverage the power of the Forbes Africa brand in their marketing and strategic goals.

On what’s next for her:

I am always focused on growing and learning and finding ways to achieve my fullest potential. We are still growing the Aim Higher Africa impact across Africa and we have plans to reach about 100,000 bags distributed to impoverished communities by the end of the year. I would also love to continue shaping the African continents narrative through my work. My favorite quote says: “Unless a lion learns how to write the story will always glorify the hunter.” I am honored to be part of a generation of millennials that are contributing to the redefinition of the representation of the African continent and African people and I wholeheartedly intend to continue to use my voice to celebrate and showcase the excellence and potential of Africa to the world.

