Bad Boy Timz comes through with the visuals for “MJ” (Micheal Jackson) featuring Mayorkun, produced by Semzi Beatz, the video was shot and directed by WG Films.

Bad Boy Timz veers from his romance as his theme to deliver a sonorous Afrobeats tune. On this track Timz layers affection, braggadocio, and chirpy vibes for dance hot steppers.

