Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: O.L.A - Vibez

BN TV Music

Rema's Live Performance for FIFA 21 World Premiere will surely have you Dancing

Music

New EP: Simi - Restless II

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML's Live Performance of "Party Scatter" at FIFA 21 World Premiere is Just As Awesome As Expected!

Music

New Video: Sound Sultan feat. Duktor Sett - Faya Faya

Music

New Video: Bad Boy Timz feat. Mayorkun - MJ Remix

BN TV Music

Enjoy Kaliné's Beautiful Rendition of the Nigerian Anthem

Music

New Video: Isaac Geralds - Ewaoluwa

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's Live Performance of "CIA (Criminal in Agbada)" Is Repeat Worthy

Music

Ajebo Hustlers is Celebrating Nigeria's Independence Day in Grand Style

Music

New Music + Video: O.L.A – Vibez

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afro-Fusion artiste, Alexander Olaoluwatoni Salami popularly known as O.L.A is bringing his uniqueness to the ears of music lovers.

More than just an afro singer, the Atlanta born singer fell in love with music at a very tender age. With a knack for Mo-Hits, Platanshun Boiz and P-Square; O.L.A was exposed to a fusion of sounds that has spiralled into his musical prowess.

Off collaborations with Mayorkun and Jinmi Abduls, O.L.A has been able to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. However the year 2020 seems to turn out, O.L.A continues to raise the bar as he releases his newest song; “Vibez“. In reference to the Alte culture, O.L.A believes his music will bring smooth rhythm and joy to your ears.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother
Advertisement
css.php