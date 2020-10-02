New Music + Video: O.L.A – Vibez

Afro-Fusion artiste, Alexander Olaoluwatoni Salami popularly known as O.L.A is bringing his uniqueness to the ears of music lovers.

More than just an afro singer, the Atlanta born singer fell in love with music at a very tender age. With a knack for Mo-Hits, Platanshun Boiz and P-Square; O.L.A was exposed to a fusion of sounds that has spiralled into his musical prowess.

Off collaborations with Mayorkun and Jinmi Abduls, O.L.A has been able to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. However the year 2020 seems to turn out, O.L.A continues to raise the bar as he releases his newest song; “Vibez“. In reference to the Alte culture, O.L.A believes his music will bring smooth rhythm and joy to your ears.

Watch the video below: