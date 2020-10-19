Dakore Egbuson-Akande Turned All The Way Up At Her Birthday Party & These Photos Are Proof



It was Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande’s birthday last week and her management celebrated in grand style.

The exceptional actress and brand ambassador was hosted to a birthday party with her family and close friends, and from these lovely photos, we can tell that she had a swell time with her loved ones.

Some of her guests included Nollywood stars like her brother Timini Egbuson, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Shaffy Bello, Mo Abudu, Erica Nlewedim and more.

Photo Credit: @dakoreea @ericanlewedim