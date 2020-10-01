Connect with us

BN TV Music

An Exclusive BTS Look at Darey's "Jah Guide Me" Music Video on this Episode of "Way Home"

BN TV

Joy bravely shares the story of Delivering Her Child with Cerebral Palsy on "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV Music

A Short Film for Wande Coal’s "Again" (Remix) You'll Love to See

BN TV Music

Rudeboy takes us through His Journey of Music & Moving to Lagos on Nigezie XTREME

BN TV Movies & TV

Spooky Season is Here & With It Comes the Trailer for Remi Weeks' "His House"

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is Discussing 'End Time Relationships' on this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Looks Like Jasmine is in a Lot of Trouble! Find Out Why on Episode 11 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV Music

Watch Dapo Tuburna's Live Rendition of "See Finish" with The Officers Band

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Where You Can Watch Episode 1 of BET Africa's Brand New Telenovela Series “Isono”

BN TV

This Episode of NdaniTV's Real Talk is all about "Things I know now that I wish I knew before 30"

BN TV

An Exclusive BTS Look at Darey’s “Jah Guide Me” Music Video on this Episode of “Way Home”

BN TV

Published

39 mins ago

 on

On this week’s episode of “Way Home“, we take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the music video shoot for the groundbreaking single “Jah Guide Me“, off of Darey Art-Alade’s upcoming EP, “Way Home“.

The ‘Way Home’ documentary series delves into the fascinating life of multi-award-winning artist Darey, as he officially re-introduces himself to old and new fans alike by revealing the reason behind his hiatus and taking us behind the scenes of his new music as he dominates the airwaves.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php