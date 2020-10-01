Connect with us

BN TV Music

A Short Film for Wande Coal’s "Again" (Remix) You'll Love to See

BN TV

Joy bravely shares the story of Delivering Her Child with Cerebral Palsy on "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV Music

An Exclusive BTS Look at Darey's "Jah Guide Me" Music Video on this Episode of "Way Home"

BN TV Music

Rudeboy takes us through His Journey of Music & Moving to Lagos on Nigezie XTREME

BN TV Movies & TV

Spooky Season is Here & With It Comes the Trailer for Remi Weeks' "His House"

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is Discussing 'End Time Relationships' on this New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Looks Like Jasmine is in a Lot of Trouble! Find Out Why on Episode 11 of "The Men's Club" Season 3

BN TV Music

Watch Dapo Tuburna's Live Rendition of "See Finish" with The Officers Band

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Where You Can Watch Episode 1 of BET Africa's Brand New Telenovela Series “Isono”

BN TV

This Episode of NdaniTV's Real Talk is all about "Things I know now that I wish I knew before 30"

BN TV

A Short Film for Wande Coal’s “Again” (Remix) You’ll Love to See

BN TV

Published

38 mins ago

 on

The short film for Wande Coal’s “Again” the remix, explores love, friendship and betrayal. The narrative for this piece was inspired by one of the strongest lines in the song, “No mind them. Them dey lie to you. Them talk sey me I no good for you”.

The director says of the short film says:

For me, the line hits on a subject that is often not discussed; the influence of friends on the outcome of relationships. In this case, that influence is made more powerful by jealousy and desperation.

Watch the short film below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php