Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Rivalries, the Music Industry & Meeting Naeto C on “Black Box Interview”

Published

4 mins ago

 on

In part 2 of the “Black Box Interview” series, Davido highlights his sonic journey so far, meeting Naeto C in his early years, the root of his perceived rivalries with Wizkid and Burna Boy, and the story behind his Tekno-produced hit, ‘If“.

Did you miss part 1? Watch Here!

Since his late teenage years, Davido has been on a nonstop rollercoaster in the limelight; finding love, building a family, making friends – and a few ‘enemies’ too – and breaking records while he’s been at it. For nearly a decade, it’s been a round-the-clock full-time job of being an international superstar, and Davido’s been covering all the shifts.

Watch the video below:

BN TV

