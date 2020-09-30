Connect with us

News

Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Fatherhood, Life with Chioma & Music

News

Victoire Tomégah Dogbé Is Elected Togo's First Female Prime Minister

News

There's an Update In the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

News

The US Government is Proposing to Limit International Student Visas to Two-Years | This is What it Means

News

Tomi Adeyemi, Tony Elumelu, Tunji Funsho make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2020 List

News

Married Women in Botswana Now Have the Right to Own Land

News

Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

Inspired News

12 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'RBG' Quotes We Could All Learn And Grow From

News

#BBNaija Day - 59: The Housemates find their Personality with Indomie & Neo is Biggie's Assistant for the Day

News

Nigerians are Standing Against the 10-Year Prison Sentence of 13-year-old Omar Farouq by the Sharia Court

News

Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Fatherhood, Life with Chioma & Music

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Father. Fiancé. International superstar.

Since his late teenage years, Davido has been on a nonstop rollercoaster in the limelight; finding love, building a family, making friends – and a few ‘enemies’ too – and breaking records while he’s been at it. For nearly a decade, it’s been a round-the-clock full-time job of being an international superstar, and Davido’s been covering all the shifts.

Following his 5-month break from the spotlight, Davido sits down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss his near-decade-long career as the “reigning king of Afropop”. In part one of this tell-all Blackbox Interview, Davido digs deep and talks fatherhood, life with his fiancé Chioma, childhood memories and his late mom’s impact on his music.

Watch the first episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance

BN Prose: No Love Left for Me by A.B.P

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php