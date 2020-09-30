Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Fatherhood, Life with Chioma & Music

Father. Fiancé. International superstar.

Since his late teenage years, Davido has been on a nonstop rollercoaster in the limelight; finding love, building a family, making friends – and a few ‘enemies’ too – and breaking records while he’s been at it. For nearly a decade, it’s been a round-the-clock full-time job of being an international superstar, and Davido’s been covering all the shifts.

Following his 5-month break from the spotlight, Davido sits down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to discuss his near-decade-long career as the “reigning king of Afropop”. In part one of this tell-all Blackbox Interview, Davido digs deep and talks fatherhood, life with his fiancé Chioma, childhood memories and his late mom’s impact on his music.

Watch the first episode below: