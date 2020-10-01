Join Project LEAD to Commemorate International Day Of The Girl Child on its 2-Day Virtual Conference “Dear Teenage Self” | October 9th & 10th

Project LEAD is hosting its first 2-day virtual conference in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The Dear Teenage Self Virtual Conference is aimed at identifying and addressing challenges that the typical Girl Child faces in our society today. The issue of gender equality/equity/parity stems from the understanding that the Girl Child is seemingly at a disadvantage in life as a result of her natural, genetic, psychological and emotional makeup.

The objective of this conference is to speak to the Girl Child of today, arm her with the necessary lessons from personal experiences and debunk certain myths about her and how far she can go in life.

As a two-day conference, The first day, Friday, October 9th, 2020 will feature a keynote speaker and a career-focused panel session. While day two, Saturday, October 10, 2020, will feature another keynote speaker and a development-focused panel session.

It promises to be exciting, educating, engaging and mind-blowing.

Click on this link to register.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Dear Teenage Self