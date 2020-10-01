Connect with us

News

Join Project LEAD to Commemorate International Day Of The Girl Child on its 2-Day Virtual Conference "Dear Teenage Self" | October 9th & 10th

News

Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Fatherhood, Life with Chioma & Music

News

Victoire Tomégah Dogbé Is Elected Togo's First Female Prime Minister

News

There's an Update In the Assault Suit against Senator Elisha Abbo

News

The US Government is Proposing to Limit International Student Visas to Two-Years | This is What it Means

News

Tomi Adeyemi, Tony Elumelu, Tunji Funsho make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2020 List

News

Married Women in Botswana Now Have the Right to Own Land

News

Godwin Obaseki is Declared Winner of Edo State Governorship Election

Inspired News

12 Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'RBG' Quotes We Could All Learn And Grow From

News

#BBNaija Day - 59: The Housemates find their Personality with Indomie & Neo is Biggie's Assistant for the Day

News

Join Project LEAD to Commemorate International Day Of The Girl Child on its 2-Day Virtual Conference “Dear Teenage Self” | October 9th & 10th

BellaNaija.com

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Project LEAD is hosting its first 2-day virtual conference in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The Dear Teenage Self Virtual Conference is aimed at identifying and addressing challenges that the typical Girl Child faces in our society today. The issue of gender equality/equity/parity stems from the understanding that the Girl Child is seemingly at a disadvantage in life as a result of her natural, genetic, psychological and emotional makeup.

The objective of this conference is to speak to the Girl Child of today, arm her with the necessary lessons from personal experiences and debunk certain myths about her and how far she can go in life.

As a two-day conference, The first day, Friday, October 9th, 2020 will feature a keynote speaker and a career-focused panel session. While day two, Saturday, October 10, 2020, will feature another keynote speaker and a development-focused panel session.

It promises to be exciting, educating, engaging and mind-blowing.

Click on this link to register.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
BellaNaija is a media partner for Dear Teenage Self

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php