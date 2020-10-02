Omowunmi Dada is Pretty in Pink Celebrating her Birthday & the Premiere of “Olòtūré” on Netflix

It’s double celebration for Omowunmi Dada!

The Nollywood actress is celebrating both her birthday and the premiere of EbonyLife and Netflix’s film “Olòtūré” today.

“Olòtūré” is EbonyLife Film’s first Netflix Original feature production in which Omowunmi plays a major character “Linda”. The movie was directed by Kenneth Gyang.

This would be Omowunmi’s second feature film on Netflix this year, following the recent release of “Diamonds in the sky“, a cancer advocacy film.

Omowunmi’s only wish today is for you to celebrate her day with her by watching “Olòtūré”, but first, let’s take in all the beauty from these photos😍

Here’s what she says:

As a wild flower, I choose to bloom in places people never thought 🌺

It’s double celebration fam as OLOTURE is now streaming Worldwide on NETFLIX 💃💃💃 A heart filled with gratitude…..🙏

Gratitude for what the past year has been despite the pandemic and sudden halt of the world.

Thankful for family, good health ,friends and Y’all who support and love me genuinely .

Looking forward and keeping my gaze on all the Goodness and Surprises the new year has in stock for me and my career.

A girl is thankful.💃💃💃 PS: In celebration style ,OLOTURE premieres today, help make my birthday a memorable one by watching it on Netflix …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME💕

Photographer @mofebamuyiwa

Dress @somobysomo MUA @tmtbylayinka Styling @styledbyseun Hair @malliaworld

Hairstyling @amuzatfatimah