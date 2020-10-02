Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Sweet Spot

Omowunmi Dada is Pretty in Pink Celebrating her Birthday & the Premiere of "Olòtūré" on Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tolani Just Got Served! Watch Episode 8 of "Witches"

BN TV Movies & TV

Davido chats with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about Rivalries, the Music Industry & Meeting Naeto C on "Black Box Interview"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Find Out What's in For Papa Godspower on Episode 5 of “Mama and Papa Godspower“

BN TV Movies & TV

It's All Love! Watch #BBNaija's Neo Read Out Some of Your Tweets

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica Just Gave Us More Reasons To Love Her!

BN TV Movies & TV

BBNaija's Vee Has the Best Reaction to These Tweets | BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Need to See the Official Trailer for Robert Peters' Forthcoming Movie "Voiceless"

BN TV Movies & TV

That's So Touching! Watch #BBNaija's Dorathy Read Some of Your Nice & Curious Tweets | BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV

Winners receive Mean Tweets Too! Watch #BBNaija's Laycon Read Some of Yours | BNxBBNaija5

Movies & TV

Omowunmi Dada is Pretty in Pink Celebrating her Birthday & the Premiere of “Olòtūré” on Netflix

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s double celebration for Omowunmi Dada!

The Nollywood actress is celebrating both her birthday and the premiere of EbonyLife and Netflix’s film “Olòtūré” today.

Olòtūré” is EbonyLife Film’s first Netflix Original feature production in which Omowunmi plays a major character “Linda”. The movie was directed by Kenneth Gyang.

This would be Omowunmi’s second feature film on Netflix this year, following the recent release of “Diamonds in the sky“, a cancer advocacy film.

Omowunmi’s only wish today is for you to celebrate her day with her by watching “Olòtūré”, but first, let’s take in all the beauty from these photos😍

Here’s what she says:

As a wild flower, I choose to bloom in places people never thought 🌺
It’s double celebration fam as OLOTURE is now streaming Worldwide on NETFLIX 💃💃💃

A heart filled with gratitude…..🙏
Gratitude for what the past year has been despite the pandemic and sudden halt of the world.
Thankful for family, good health ,friends and Y’all who support and love me genuinely .
Looking forward and keeping my gaze on all the Goodness and Surprises the new year has in stock for me and my career.
A girl is thankful.💃💃💃

PS: In celebration style ,OLOTURE premieres today, help make my birthday a memorable one by watching it on Netflix …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME💕

Photographer @mofebamuyiwa
Dress @somobysomo
MUA @tmtbylayinka
Styling @styledbyseun
Hair @malliaworld
Hairstyling @amuzatfatimah
Creative direction @tmtbylayinka
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php