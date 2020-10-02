First Photos from Erigga & Morenike’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Yay! Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie popularly known as Erigga and his love Morenike look so happy at their wedding.

The love birds announced their engagement earlier this year and now, they have officially tied the knot.

Erigga shared the photos on Instagram saying:

@fabsnikki You are the most rare and beautiful flower on this planet and I’m the luckiest man who have you in my arms. My love for you, my wife, will always shine bright!

Getting Married to you is the only right thing I have ever done in my life. I’ve never been so happy in my entire life. I would be dead without you. I love you Mrs Nikki Erhiga 💍💞💘💘😘🥰

Here’s what Morenike says to the love of her life

Congratulations to us my husband!!! Name a better duo I’ld wait !!!

There is absolutely no one I’ld rather take this step with ..

Officially Mrs Erhiga !!!

I love you hubby @eriggapaperboi

These are some photos from their traditional wedding:

Photo credit: @eriggapaperboi and @fabsnikki