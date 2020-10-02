Connect with us

Music

Kiddominant Is Winning! He Got a RIAA Gold Plaque for Davido's "Fall"

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Oh Ye Gate” with Tope Alabi

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

First Photos from Erigga & Morenike's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Music

New Music: Dammy Krane - Ji

BN TV Music

New Video: Tekno - PuTTin

Music

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Stormzy - Real Life

Music

New Music: Emmy Kosgei - Maloo

BN TV Music

New Video: Simi - No Longer Beneficial

Music

New Music + Video: Olamide - Green Light

Music

Niniola's Album “Colours And Sounds” is Finally Out + Music Video for "Look Like Me"

Music

Kiddominant Is Winning! He Got a RIAA Gold Plaque for Davido’s “Fall”

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Congratulations to producer and songwriter Kiddominant who just received the Recording Industry Association of America plaque for the production of Davido‘s global hit “Fall“.

The plaque was presented to the producer to commemorate RIAA gold certification of more than 500,000 copies of the single.

He tweeted the news saying:

First ever RIAA Plaque for an African song! Hope to see more African producers & songwriters achieve this. Dream it, Then Real life it

Photo credit:@kiddominant

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nofisat Shamsideen: I Had to Find Myself to Lose All My Weight

Eniola Olaosebikan: Finding Peace in Your Own Journey

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php