Are You Ready for a DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Laycon Collaboration?
Yup! a Joeboy, Laycon and DJ Neptune collaboration for the remix of “Nobody” is coming!
The Disc Jockey shared the news on his Twitter, writing that the BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon came through with his vocals and the remix is on the way.
#ICONS his vocals just dropped in my email and it's 🔥. #GREATNESS X @itsLaycon X @joeboyofficial Nobody [ Icon Remix ] OTW. Gimmie that 🔥 if you can't wait to listen👂
— DJ Neptune #NoBody (@deejayneptune) October 1, 2020
So set your reminders, guys. This jam is going to be LIT!