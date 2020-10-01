Connect with us

Music

New Music: ANII feat. Sir Victor Uwaifo - Tohio

Music Scoop

Get Ready, Olamide is Giving Us More Music with "Carpe Diem" Album

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers is Now a Dad!

Music

Are You Ready for a DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Laycon Collaboration?

BN TV Music

Get to Know More About Tiwa Savage on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi

BN TV Music

A Short Film for Wande Coal’s "Again" (Remix) You'll Love to See

BN TV Music

An Exclusive BTS Look at Darey's "Jah Guide Me" Music Video on this Episode of "Way Home"

BN TV Music

Rudeboy takes us through His Journey of Music & Moving to Lagos on Nigezie XTREME

Music

New Music + Video: Naira Marley - Idi Oremi (Opotoyi 2)

Music

New Video: Skales feat. Tekno – Badman Love (Remix)

Music

New Music: ANII feat. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Tohio

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Evergreen Entertainment Artist ANII, comes through with a celebratory song “Tohio” to mark Nigeria’s Independence. The song features music legend – Sir Victor Uwaifo.

“Tohio”, which means “I have a story” in the native Benin language, “sees Anii as she shines in her musical elements, creating a sonorous vibe that’s second to none while Sir Victor Uwaifo reminded everyone why he’s regarded as the Avant Garde of the Nigerian music space from the early days till date.”

“Tohio” was Produced by Ramzy.

Listen to the song below:

Download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adaobi Ike-Okonkwo: A Letter to My Giant

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Ozo will Succeed in Business where he Failed in Romance

Desiree Craig of uLesson Education is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: This is Why Laycon Won Big Brother

Omolola Olorunnisola: Things Your Teen Should Know about Personal Finance
Advertisement
css.php