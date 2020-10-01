New Music: ANII feat. Sir Victor Uwaifo – Tohio

Evergreen Entertainment Artist ANII, comes through with a celebratory song “Tohio” to mark Nigeria’s Independence. The song features music legend – Sir Victor Uwaifo.

“Tohio”, which means “I have a story” in the native Benin language, “sees Anii as she shines in her musical elements, creating a sonorous vibe that’s second to none while Sir Victor Uwaifo reminded everyone why he’s regarded as the Avant Garde of the Nigerian music space from the early days till date.”

“Tohio” was Produced by Ramzy.

