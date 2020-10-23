ItIsNotFinished: Nigerians are Keeping Hope Alive with #OneVoice

In the last two weeks, Nigerians have relentlessly made their voices heard. They have protested against police brutality, been brutalised in the process, lost innocent youths and still, they have remained hopeful.

Following the Lekki Toll Gate massacre and the looting that ensued both on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Mohammadu Buhari addressed the nation on Thursday evening concerning the events that have taken place in the last few days.

Nigerians have expressed their hurt concerning the president’s omission of the Lekki massacre in his speech, saying that respect should have been paid to the lives that were lost and that their families should be compensated. Some youths have asked that the Lekki Tollgate Plaza be renamed and should be called Lekki Memorial Plaza, in honour of the lives that were lost there.

Although they may feel hurt, Nigerians have not let it consume them. Instead, they have decided to motivate one another and have started making plans for a way forward. The protests may be unable to continue, but Nigerians are still using social media to keep hope alive.

“EVERYBODY get your PVC READY #ItIsNotFinished”, Afrobeats superstar Davido wrote.

So many Nigerians have started creating awareness, urging the youths to get their voters card ready for the next presidential election which should take place in 2023.

Nigerians have also taken to the streets to sweep and clean up after the looting of people’s properties.

Meanwhile my mum took our neighborhood in surulere today and decided to clean up the streets after all looting ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DXxGFnoACv — Derin From Isale Eko (@derinola) October 23, 2020

Some youths have started a movement for a new ‘Youth Democratic Party’, calling on other youths to join the movement.

One voice Nigeria. Our Plan B pic.twitter.com/MaJDIDkyJd — Youth Democratic Party (@proudlyYDP) October 23, 2020

The funds which were raised for the protests, by Feminist Coalition are now being used to ensure that survivors are well taken care of.

Thank you for everything. Everyone of you is a superhero ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/iYBRSv1iuM — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 23, 2020

In all, Nigerians have decided that the fight is not over, and the journey to a new Nigeria has just begun.

With #OneVoice, they are saying #ItIsNotFinished.

What do we think about having a nationwide zoom conference? We can share victims stories, talk about our protest experiences, and exchange ideas about the way forward. We can't lose hope. It's a marathon not a sprint. Police reform is just step one, the journey has just begun. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 23, 2020

…and Sam Adeyemi!!! Sorry guys, just thinking out loud. But if you agree this kind of collective, open discussion would be good, let's tag everyone and get the ball rolling. The energy must be sustained. We can talk about what happened and chart our way forward together. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) October 23, 2020

We must never forget the heroes who died in the fight for a better Nigeria on 20/10/2020 (and before). The Lekki Tollgate Plaza is hereby renamed #LekkiMemorialPlaza. Governor @jidesanwoolu Redeem yourself by approving this. Show us you are still the GOVERNOR of Lagos State. — Ayo Shonaiya (@AyoShonaiya) October 22, 2020

One voice. After all, we only have one flag 🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Simi (@SympLySimi) October 22, 2020

EVERYBODY get your PVC READY #ItIsNotFinished — Davido (@davido) October 23, 2020

Lawyers on the TL Teach people the law.

Enlighten us, start small, breakdown concepts of the law into tidbits we can understand That's how you liberate a country, by liberating a people.

Do it for free. Start small. Use vids, tweets, voice notes etc.#ItIsNotFinished — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 23, 2020

IT IS FINISHED After watching Buhari live, knw that no member of the past or present dispensation should be elected We want a new breed of politicians, those who will pus us first. NO APC & PDP and also No members of their families plan B is getting a passport #NIGERIAPREVAILS — 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🛡 (@Mohnice_) October 22, 2020

Nigerians, now it is time to fight for our honor. We can’t be mocked and intimidated #ItIsNotFinished — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) October 23, 2020

It is only finish when we bow to the oppressor. They are messing with the wrong generation. #ItIsNotFinished#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9joqkT1AAI — #ENDSARS✊🏾 (@Legalwaks) October 23, 2020

Buhari didn’t start this movement, it started because we are tired of suffering and smiling. All we need to do now is retreat and restrategize. But have it at the back of your mind that #ItIsNotFinished 💪🏾 — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) October 23, 2020

Not after all the lives that were lost during this PROTEST

I refused to be defeated. We can't lose hope #ItIsNotFinished — FR∆NCIS™ SAYS #EndSARS (@iam_lordvintage) October 23, 2020

Let’s all join our voices together for a better Nigeria.

Its not over until its over.

#ItIsNotFinished #gofundme pic.twitter.com/YRJqGOSodp — Gabriel Afolayan (@Gabafolayan) October 23, 2020

Nation Building isn’t a 2 weeks job! Don’t give up. Lives were lost for this cause and they mustn’t die for nothing! This is just the start of a revolution. #ItIsNotFinished — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 23, 2020

From today, I want to beg everybody here. If you ever see anyone being held by SARS/SWAT, please, stop and make sure they don't take the person. Please, crowd that place, park your cars, don't just drive or walk pass.

Please, pass it on! #EndSARS https://t.co/b1L7dC8w8v — Big Auntie (@Mexykul) October 22, 2020

Let the change and strategies start from here! Should we be bullied into silence?

No! #ItIsNotFinished https://t.co/aeNYx1bjpA — Rinu #EndSARS🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 23, 2020

I don’t know about you but I’m fired up. For the first time ever, I’m interested in Nigeria. One vital lesson I took from the #ENDSARS peaceful protest is that: if we come together as one, with a singular purpose, anything we set our minds on, we will achieve it. 2023 go hear am. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 22, 2020

In one voice can we please vote out all these old cargos come 2023. #Itsnotfinished until they are all out We are winning this fight ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/cHVyuCKHbo — faceless god #sarsmustend🎙️ (@CYLIRICZ) October 23, 2020

While they think they've won this fight, let's get our PVC and speak with one voice in the next election pic.twitter.com/cUvQZzhKU8 — #ENDSARSNOW FREELANCE BOYFRIEND (@omoiyabiola_) October 23, 2020

I feel real pain in my heart for those that died during this protest, especially the #LekkiMassacre2020 victims, your country failed you. But #ItIsNotFinished we know what we can achieve with one voice now. — YorubaBoy® 🌓 (@YorubaBoy__) October 23, 2020

Too late to back down! I refuse to be let down! I refuse to lose hope! Nigeria will be better!!!

Well meaning Nigerian Youths, now is the time to come together as one irrespective of tribe and religion and make plans on how to make Nigeria better for all of us!!! One Voice ✊🏿 — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 23, 2020

I know that if we allow ourselves into the gridlock of tribalism, we're in trouble. Let’s not let it happen. TOGETHER WE FIGHT FOR A GREATER NIGERIA!!! 🇳🇬❤️ ONE VOICE! ✊🏿 #ItIsNotFinished #EndSARS — DJ SWITCH ✊🏿🇳🇬 (@iKillFear_) October 23, 2020

If the protests will continue, let's make it one location in a state.

A significant location.

With one voice — Àdesanmí (@desanmi_) October 23, 2020

We are the Soro Soke generation and we’re not giving up. Our Dreams for a better Nigeria must come to Light. We just need to come up with new Strategies and one voice. I believe Nigeria will be better in our time. pic.twitter.com/5vwaONQMVx — Leochi 🏛 (@NzeakorChibuez1) October 23, 2020

We did this and we are still doing this ,with "One Voice " we say No to bad government. Who ever conspired to kill d youth will definitely pay. Karma 👁 pic.twitter.com/C911OD7zfa — Concerned Citizens (@VicaltarVictor) October 23, 2020

I am not Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo I am a Nigerian, we can't be divided, One Voice, One Vision, One Nation ✊ — Abayomi Lawal (@UsherRaymon1) October 23, 2020