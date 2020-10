American singer Meghan Trainor is expecting a baby with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The singer shared the news on Instagram saying:

You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! 🎁😍🥳

Photo Credit: @meghan_trainor