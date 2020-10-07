Connect with us

Yay! It's Baby Number 2 for Kelly Rowland

Here We Go with the Drama! Watch Episode 12 of "The Men's Club"

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ojong, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Laide Bakare is ready with the Birthday Glow 🎉

All the Highlights from Kunle Afolayan's Surprise Birthday Party

Perri & Mike Edwards are getting a Reality Show on MTV & BET Digital | Here's the Scoop on "Celebrity Bumps"

Serenity! Nancy Isime's Refreshing Vacation is Everything We Need

This Star-Studded Nollywood Movie "A Soldier's Story: Return from the Dead" Has Got Our Attention

All the Stylish Looks #BBNaija's Prince has Served So Far

All the Must-See Highlights from Mercy Eke's Birthday Bash

American singer and actress Kelly Rowland has revealed, on the cover of Women’s Health, that she is pregnant with her second child.

The 39-year-old actress who shares a 5-year-old son, Titan Jewel, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon said she felt an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” when she confirmed she was expecting. She spent her first trimester resting.

We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’

Kelly also revealed that she delayed sharing the news due to the coronavirus pandemic and a national deliberation on race in the country. “But you still want to remind people that life is important, and being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.” she added.

“I have to figure this out so they get both” she says as she worries that her fans may be disappointed she would not drop music.

 

 

Photo Credit: @kellyrowland

