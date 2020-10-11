Rema goes Bald to Join the #EndSARS Protest

There are several ways to support a movement and Nigerians are trying every possible means to join the #EndSARS protest. From holding massive peaceful protests and passing messages with music and arts, to creating more and more social media awareness. It’s not over until it’s over!

Now, singer and songwriter Rema recently shaved his hair as a means to convey his own message. Rema ditched his popular dreadlocks for a bald look, to let the law enforcement officials know that when a young man decided to keep his hair locked, it doesn’t mean he is a criminal.

He shared his new look and wrote, “Dreads don’t mean I’m a criminal #EndSARS”.

Photo Credit: @heisrema