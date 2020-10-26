EndSARS: Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope nominated as Representatives for Lagos State Judicial Panel

Following acts of violence, looting, razing and vandalisation of properties, companies and organizations, and for the sake of the wellbeing of everyone adversely affected by this, the Coalition of Protest Groups announced the deprioritization of bodily protests, for now.

Its objectives in the next couple of days will include, clean up, offline community engagement, and the nomination of leaders to represent protesters. The group announced Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope as the nominated leaders for the Lagos State Judicial Panel. They’ll track actions of the government, negotiate, represent the demands of the Youths and provide feedback regularly.

“After consultations and general voting across groups, Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun were chosen to be the first representatives of The Coalition at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government to look into the grievances of victims of SARS related abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting”, the statement on its website says.