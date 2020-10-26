Connect with us

Scoop

#EndSARS: Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope nominated as Representatives for Lagos State Judicial Panel

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Ka3na Officially Introduces Her Daughter & She's All Shades Of Adorable!

Scoop

Fashola Found a 'Hidden Camera' at Lekki Toll Gate & Nigerians Have So Much to Say

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

It's the Season Finale of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family"

BN TV Scoop

ICYMI: DJ Switch Shares Her Heartbreaking Experience During the Lekki Toll Shooting

Scoop

Instagram Apologises for Incorrectly Flagging #EndSARS Contents & Marking Posts as False

Scoop

Endless Fortune, the Political, Historical & Inspirational Memoir by Ify Adenuga, is Here

Features Scoop

"Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" - Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Article in New York Times

Nollywood Scoop

Yvonne Jegede, Sharon Ooja, Charles Inojie comfort Ada Ameh as she Mourns the Sad Passing of Her Daughter

Scoop

Peace Hyde is the Stunning Face on the Cover of WOTC Magazine’s October Issue

Scoop

#EndSARS: Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope nominated as Representatives for Lagos State Judicial Panel

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following acts of violence, looting, razing and vandalisation of properties, companies and organizations, and for the sake of the wellbeing of everyone adversely affected by this, the Coalition of Protest Groups announced the deprioritization of bodily protests, for now.

Its objectives in the next couple of days will include, clean up, offline community engagement, and the nomination of leaders to represent protesters. The group announced Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope as the nominated leaders for the Lagos State Judicial Panel. They’ll track actions of the government, negotiate, represent the demands of the Youths and provide feedback regularly.

“After consultations and general voting across groups, Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun were chosen to be the first representatives of The Coalition at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government to look into the grievances of victims of SARS related abuses and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting”, the statement on its website says.

Rinu Oduala, a brand strategist and a passionate advocate for social justice. She has been one of those at the forefront of the #ENDSARS protest. Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun, an administrator and transformational leader. He is also an activist and has been an advocate for ending police brutality in Nigeria.

Among other duties, Panel Representatives are tasked with listening to the submissions of survivors, interrogating the accused personnel, determining the veracity of all claims, recommending punishments for the guilty and appropriate compensation for the victims.

Sittings will take place on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm at the Lagos Court of Arbitration – 1A, Remi Olowude Street, Maruwa Roundabout, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

We hereby invite everyone who has been impacted, or been a victim of harassment, extortion or brutalization by members of the Nigerian Police Force SARS unit, and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting to take advantage of this opportunity for justice.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adanna Elechi: The Weaponization of Poverty & the #EndSARS Protests of 2020

Yewande Jinadu: Going The Extra Mile at the Work Place Can Be Your Saving Grace

Tari Taylaur: Our Hopes for a New Nigeria Cannot be Gunned Down

Nenye Opeodu: The Africa My Children Will Know

What The Coalition of #EndSARS Protest Groups Across Lagos and Nigeria Will Do in the Next Few Days
Advertisement
css.php