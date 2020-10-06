Connect with us

BN TV

Tips on How to Fix Your Social Media Algorithm, Thanks to Jackie Aina

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Perri & Mike Edwards are getting a Reality Show on MTV & BET Digital | Here's the Scoop on "Celebrity Bumps"

BN TV

Alex, Seyi Awolowo & Bally talk Life after #BBNaija on this Episode of Ndani "Real Talk"

BN TV

You Should Try these Two Methods to Make Your Own Bread Crumbs

BN TV

Pro Tip: How Sisi Yemmie Makes and Stores her own Mixed Vegetables

BN TV Style

Can You Guess Serena Williams’ Everyday Essentials?

BN TV

This Is What Yemi Alade's Vacation Home Kitchen Looks Like

BN TV

It's all about Fashion & Beauty Tips from Toyin Lawani on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Music

Fiokee's Guitar Cover of "Jerusalema" is worth Repeating

BN TV Inspired

Banky Wellington's Message about "Tough Times and Timelines" Is Inspiring

BN TV

Tips on How to Fix Your Social Media Algorithm, Thanks to Jackie Aina

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Vlogger Jackie Aina is out with a new episode of her vlog and on this episode, she’s talking about social media algorithms.

She says, “Today I’m doing a video discussing how to LOVE your social media algorithm! What are some tips I use on how to maximize the type of content I want to see when I scroll my explore page? How do I see content I relate to regularly? How do I find new creators to follow that genuinely interest me?”

Watch below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Signs You’re Living A Fake Life

BN Book Excerpt: Devil’s Pawn by Kukogho Iruesiri Samson

Olakunle Ologunro: So Much to Teach My NYSC Students, So Little Time

Burna Boy May Have Shrugged Off the Responsibility, but Other Nigerian Celebrities Are Stepping Up

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: 9 Style Tips Every Man Should Know
Advertisement
css.php