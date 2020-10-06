Tips on How to Fix Your Social Media Algorithm, Thanks to Jackie Aina

Vlogger Jackie Aina is out with a new episode of her vlog and on this episode, she’s talking about social media algorithms.

She says, “Today I’m doing a video discussing how to LOVE your social media algorithm! What are some tips I use on how to maximize the type of content I want to see when I scroll my explore page? How do I see content I relate to regularly? How do I find new creators to follow that genuinely interest me?”