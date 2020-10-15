Connect with us

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Dunsin Oyekan - Oranmo Nise Fayati (Spontaneous Song)

BN TV Music

John Legend dedicated his Billboard Music Awards "Never Break" Performance to Chrissy Teigen

BN TV Music

Niyola has a Powerful New Song “World Is On Fire”

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Perri's Beautiful Baby Shower on Episode 2 of “Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri”

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha's Movie "Sylvie's Love"

BN TV Comedy

"Don't Get Distracted" is Taaooma's Message in this Comedy Skit

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa describes the Types of People you might see at a Protest on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Chinneylove Eze's “Sally & Gray” Series Is Here

BN TV

Find Out How You Can Enjoy Your Green Tea with Natural Herbs & Sweeteners on “Healthy Living With Tosin”

BN TV

A Pringles coated Fish with Chips Recipe by Telande World to Add to Your Menu

BN TV

New Video: TY Bello feat. Dunsin Oyekan – Oranmo Nise Fayati (Spontaneous Song)

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

TY Bello has a new episode of her spontaneous worship series, and on this episode she’s performing “Oranmo Nise Fayati” featuring Dunsin Oyekan.

She wrote,

When Dunsin and I chanted these words “Oranmo nise fayati” a week ago, it was like we were speaking into the now. It’s funny, the first time I heard these words was 2 years ago from an American friend of mine @michellebenedek . She doesn’t speak Yoruba at all, yet she heard the Spirit whisper these words to her and she wanted to be sure exactly what it meant… It’s a Yoruba phrase that describes God as the Father sending out His children on a mission and supporting them with all that He is. But it will always mean this : We can dare to be bold and courageous when we know that we have God’s backing…We are never alone when we run with the heart of God. So as the nation unites to speak up against injustice and oppression, it is clear that the the giant in every Nigerian heart has come alive again. Things can never be the same. NIGERIA AWAKES…IT’S A NEW DAY…WE ARE NOT AFRAID.

Credits:

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys by George Ade Alao and Josh Bowale

Performed by Dunsin Oyekan and TY Bello

Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Temiloluwa Films

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests

You Should Read Our Conversation With the Photographer Behind this Iconic #EndSARS Shot

How Twitter is Helping to Fight Misinformation & Untruths in the #EndSARS Movement

Samuel Akinnuga: An Open Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

We’re Celebrating the Nigerian Youth With our #BellaNaijaWCW Feature this Week!
Advertisement
css.php