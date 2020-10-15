Read Falz’s Letter to President Muhammadu Buhari

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The importance of human rights in Nigeria has been amplified by the #EndSars protest and every day, we can see just how much the basic human rights of citizens have been neglected, starting from the governing council of the Human Rights Commission.

For this reason, rapper, actor and lawyer Folarin “Falz” Falana has taken the bold step to write a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, “requesting for reconstitution of the governing council of National Human Rights Commission for the discharge of its function with respect to cases of human rights violations in Nigeria”

Read the letter below.

Phot Credit: @falzthebahdguy

