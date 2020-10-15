Made Kuti releases Debut Single + Video “Free Your Mind” to Mark Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s Birthday

Omorinmade Anukulapo-Kuti, also known as Made Kuti has released his first single “Free My Mind“, along with its video to mark Afrobeat Icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti‘s birthday.

The video was directed and animated by Olly Frostie.

My 1st single ‘Free Your Mind’ is out nw nd I knw tht we are currently in historic times, bt I feel I must release ths on Fela’s Birthday.

Thnk u 2 every1 who supported me thru this project, I Luv uAll. Playing evrythng myself wasn’t easy at all. LINK HEREhttps://t.co/amYeqr31sH pic.twitter.com/zgPQg6dBE7 — Omorinmade Anikulapo-Kuti (@madeakuti) October 15, 2020