Music
Yemi Alade’s Performance at TED’s Virtual Countdown Global Launch is a Must Watch
Afropop singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Yemi Alade performed her True Love single at TED’s virtual countdown global launch.
The countdown is TED’s global initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis around the world.
Before her performance, Yemi spoke about being part of the community that challenges one another to find ways to reduce the amount of carbon emission globally.
Watch the video below