Connect with us

Music

Yemi Alade's Performance at TED's Virtual Countdown Global Launch is a Must Watch

Music

All Hail Beyonce with her Three British Vogue December 2020 Covers

Music

New Music: Goodgirl LA - D4DM

Music

New Video: Wizkid - No Stress

Music

New Video: MzVee feat. Medikal - Hallelujah

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade - Poverty (Swahili Version Live Session)

Music

New Music: Young Paragon feat. Klefy - Hustle

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Chandler Moore & Oba - Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)

Music

New Video: Cassper Nyovest feat. Zola 7 - Hlengiwe

Music

New Music: Duncan Mighty - Boma

Music

Yemi Alade’s Performance at TED’s Virtual Countdown Global Launch is a Must Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Afropop singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Yemi Alade performed her True Love single at TED’s virtual countdown global launch.

The countdown is TED’s global initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis around the world.

Before her performance, Yemi spoke about being part of the community that challenges one another to find ways to reduce the amount of carbon emission globally.

Watch the video below

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is the Infantilisation of the Nigerian Youth a Deliberate Move by the Government?

Rita Chidinma: How Mothers Can Contribute to Nation Building

Wunmi Adelusi: The Unique Attributes that Differentiate Millennials in the Workplace

Wole Soyinka is Coming with Something New “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” | Get the Scoop

“The People’s Oncologist” Dr Omolola Salako of Oncopadi & Sebeccly Cancer Care is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php