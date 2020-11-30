Wizkid is a Soul Train Award Winner!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo

Wizkid has won the prestigious 2020 Soul Train Awards award alongside Beyoncé, for their collaboration “Brown Skin Girl” of “The Lion King: The Gift” album. The award show took place on Sunday, November 29.

The event which aired on BET saw Chris brown emerge top winner with 4 wins (including Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year) out of 12 categories, followed by H.E.R who won 2 awards (including Best R&B/Soul female artist).

See the full list of winners below:

Song of the year: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Album of the year: Summer Walker, Over It

Video of the year: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid, “Brown Skin Girl”

Best R&B/soul female artist: H.E.R.

Best R&B/soul male artist: Chris Brown

Best collaboration performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Rhythm & bars award: Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”

Best dance performance: Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin

The Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award: H.E.R., “I Can’t Breathe”

Lady of Soul Award: Monica

Soul Train certified award: Brandy

Best new artist: Snoh Aalegra

