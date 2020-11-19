A Surprise Birthday Party + a Ring! Esi & Yaw’s #BNBling in Ghana

Love happens in the most unexpected places!

Esi had no idea that one of her co-workers will eventually become the man of her dreams. After 3 months of working in the same office and never noticing Yaw, they finally set eyes on each other and right there, there was a mutual connection.

That meeting later led to a beautiful friendship which then meeting led to this moment. A day after her birthday, Yaw threw her a surprise birthday party for her and then popped the question.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Esi

My soon-to-be husband had been in the company I work with for over 3 months without me noticing him, not even once. On this fateful Wednesday evening after work, our eyes locked as he drove past me with another colleague while I was waiting for my Uber. There was a mutual attraction there and then.

The following day, Yaw walked into my office and offered to drop me home after work which I refused and as relentless as he can be, he kept insisting. I was left with no choice than to join him and this evening droppings became our daily routine. That’s where our little gossips and inquisitiveness started from, we would chat and still have something to talk about when we met.

Somewhere late 2019, he asked me out and I turned him down but he kept pursuing me. I later told him to give me some time to pray about it, yep. And this was exactly his words “You can have all the time you need to pray; I’ll be here waiting”. After about a month, I agreed to get to know him better.

Fast forward to 2020, we started dating with the intentions of getting married soon, little did I know that my soon was just around the corner. My husband-to-be asked me to marry him a day just after my birthday at my surprise birthday party. I had a double portion of surprises, and my answer was definitely a YES!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @saymyly

Groom-to-be: @yaw_olito

Planning & Styling: @sproutaffair

Photography: @sorce_photography

Signage & balloons: @panachepartysupplies

Cake: @eatbyzoe

DJ: @dj_ernie_

Venue: @lavilla_ghana