Connect with us

Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + a Ring! Esi & Yaw's #BNBling in Ghana

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

Weddings

I can’t Wait to Keep Growing with You! Opeyemi & Opeyemi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

BamBam & Teddy A's Loving Anniversary Messages Will Make You Fall In Love With Their Love

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

With Love From Ghana! Nadia & Nii's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

Romantic Dinner Turned Proposal! Dami & Patrick's #BNBling in Dubai

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 360

Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + a Ring! Esi & Yaw’s #BNBling in Ghana

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Love happens in the most unexpected places!

Esi had no idea that one of her co-workers will eventually become the man of her dreams. After 3 months of working in the same office and never noticing Yaw, they finally set eyes on each other and right there, there was a mutual connection.

That meeting later led to a beautiful friendship which then meeting led to this moment. A day after her birthday, Yaw threw her a surprise birthday party for her and then popped the question.

 

 

 

 

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Esi

My soon-to-be husband had been in the company I work with for over 3 months without me noticing him, not even once. On this fateful Wednesday evening after work, our eyes locked as he drove past me with another colleague while I was waiting for my Uber. There was a mutual attraction there and then.

 

The following day, Yaw walked into my office and offered to drop me home after work which I refused and as relentless as he can be, he kept insisting. I was left with no choice than to join him and this evening droppings became our daily routine. That’s where our little gossips and inquisitiveness started from, we would chat and still have something to talk about when we met.

Somewhere late 2019, he asked me out and I turned him down but he kept pursuing me. I later told him to give me some time to pray about it, yep. And this was exactly his words “You can have all the time you need to pray; I’ll be here waiting”. After about a month, I agreed to get to know him better.

Fast forward to 2020, we started dating with the intentions of getting married soon, little did I know that my soon was just around the corner. My husband-to-be asked me to marry him a day just after my birthday at my surprise birthday party. I had a double portion of surprises, and my answer was definitely a YES!

 

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @saymyly
Groom-to-be: @yaw_olito
Planning & Styling: @sproutaffair
Photography: @sorce_photography
Signage & balloons: @panachepartysupplies
Cake: @eatbyzoe
DJ: @dj_ernie_
Venue: @lavilla_ghana

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid Is On A New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens

How Has Your 2020 Been? Tell Us All About it On #BN2020Epilogues

Chisom Mefor: International Artistes Shouldn’t Reap off Africans Under the Pretext of Helping Africa

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Young Women In Leadership, Inclusivity & Equality are Important
Advertisement
css.php