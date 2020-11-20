Connect with us

Weddings

BN Weddings Video- Gloria & Osas' Beautiful Wedding in Houston

Weddings

A Surprise Birthday Party + a Ring! Esi & Yaw's #BNBling in Ghana

Inspired Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 361

Weddings

I can’t Wait to Keep Growing with You! Opeyemi & Opeyemi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: More Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

BamBam & Teddy A's Loving Anniversary Messages Will Make You Fall In Love With Their Love

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscar: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

With Love From Ghana! Nadia & Nii's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Catch Up on These Stories on BellaNaija Weddings This Weekend

Weddings

Romantic Dinner Turned Proposal! Dami & Patrick's #BNBling in Dubai

Weddings

BN Weddings Video- Gloria & Osas’ Beautiful Wedding in Houston

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There’s nothing like tying the knot to your special one in the presence of friends, family and all your loved ones. Gloria and Osas took their vows in the most beautiful way. It was not just special for them but for everyone who was sharing in their joy. The moments leading up to this moment in Houston must have been everything for them.

 

You should definitely lookout for the first look, the vow exchange at the church, of course, the bridal party + couple entrance at the reception and definitely all the fun and turn-up moments at the reception.

See all the highlights of their day as captured by TeamDfams below:

You also get a little more. See the highlights of their traditional wedding here:

 

 

 

Credits 

Videography: @teamdfams

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens
Advertisement
css.php