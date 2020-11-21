Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#WilliamsGotTheOscars: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar's White Wedding

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

See Chioma's Priceless Birthday Gift to Davido!

Music Scoop

Mr Eazi is a Latin Grammy Winner!

Career Events Living Movies & TV Scoop

Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

Scoop

Meet the 7 Nigerians Selected in the 2020 NBA Draft

Scoop

Check out Lola Omotayo-Okoye's Birthday Message to Peter & Paul Okoye

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ooni of Ife & Olori Silekunola are Proud Parents to a Prince

Scoop Sweet Spot

A Podcast from Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi? Yes, Please

Career Scoop

Sam Adeyemi Appointed Member of Forbes Coaching Council

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun's Daughter Ariella is ONE!

Scoop

#WilliamsGotTheOscars: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s White Wedding

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 mins ago

 on

The beginning of a forever kind of love!

Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar are married. From what we can see – their outfits, colours and brilliant photos – it definitely is a beautiful ceremony.

We are pretty sure you have seen their beautiful pre-wedding photos and some moments from their traditional engagement (If you haven’t, you should catch up here).

We don’t want to say too much, we will leave you to experience their day in pictures.

Keep scrolling to see the first photos.

And the videos

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: These Tips Will Help You Find Joy from Within

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating Chinua Achebe, A Man Of The People

WARIF to Host the Virtual Edition of ‘No Tolerance March’ to Kick Against Sexual Violence | December 5th

Otolorin Olabode: Made In Lagos Shows Wizkid is On a New Sound Path

Tale Alimi: How to Make your Business Bounce Back When Life Happens
Advertisement
css.php